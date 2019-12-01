Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is confident Jermain Defoe will be fit after the former England forward missed the 2-2 draw away to Feyenoord with a knock.

Hearts defender Craig Halkett comes back into contention following seven weeks out with a knee injury. Midfielder Peter Haring underwent fresh surgery on his groin problem two weeks ago and is working on his rehab, while John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Conor Washington are also fighting to get back to fitness.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I am aware there is a cup final next week and there is a make-or-break game against Young Boys and we have to go to Celtic Park [in December]. But, for me, the focus is on Hearts. They took two points away from us not so long ago, so I think it would be very silly if we forget about the challenge that is in front of us."

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee: "We'll need to be at our best and will need to take advantage of the individual moments in the game. If we don't have the right mentality going to Ibrox, it's going to be a really long 90 minutes."

Did you know? Rangers have won 15 of their past 16 matches at Ibrox in all competitions, scoring 44 goals while conceding just six. Hearts, meanwhile, have gone 366 minutes of play without an away league goal, with their most recent an Aaron Hickey winner against Hibs in September.