Scottish Premiership
Ross County0Celtic0

Ross County v Celtic

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell, speaking to The Press and Journal: "We have conceded 10 goals in two games against the Old Firm and we have to make ourselves much more difficult to play against. As much as we're playing against a team that's flying high, it can be a great foundation to build confidence."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Teams raise their game when we are in town, so we know how fraught the game could be. But we're in a good place, not taking anything for granted and we have to stay really focused now because the games are coming thick and fast."

Did you know? James Forrest has bagged five goals in his last five league games for Celtic, as many as he had across his previous 28 such appearances.

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 21Baxter
  • 15Watson
  • 5Morris
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 16Spence
  • 24Paton
  • 18Foster
  • 27Stewart
  • 8Erwin

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Fraser
  • 7Gardyne
  • 9Mckay
  • 19Graham
  • 20Spittal
  • 23Chalmers

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 30Frimpong
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 49Forrest
  • 16Morgan

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 6Bitton
  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Sinclair
  • 13Bauer
  • 19Johnston
  • 41Robertson
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Live Text

Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).

Foul by Lewis Morgan (Celtic).

Callum Morris (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).

James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1311114073334
2Rangers1311113883034
3Aberdeen158432317628
4Motherwell158162522325
5Kilmarnock156451717022
6Hibernian154742327-419
7Livingston153571623-714
8Ross County143561630-1414
9Hamilton152671527-1212
10Hearts132561520-511
11St Mirren1532101121-1011
12St Johnstone142571333-2011
