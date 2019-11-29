Leicester City v Everton

Ayoze Perez has scored four goals in his last four league games for Leicester City

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is available despite being substituted last weekend against Brighton with cramp.

Midfielder Matty James is back in training but won't feature.

Injured Everton captain Seamus Coleman is definitely ruled out, while Fabian Delph, Morgan Schneiderlin and Theo Walcott are all doubts.

Brazilian forward Bernard has returned to full training following a knee problem and could feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: With Leicester going as well as they are, all eyes SHOULD be on them - but we all know they won't be.

The focus is on Everton's under-pressure manager Marco Silva, widely expected to be the fourth Premier League boss to lose his post this season.

IF, as has been said, the only thing keeping him in situ is the lack of a suitable replacement, then he does at least have the chance to change minds on a game-by-game basis - really difficult by really difficult game.

Win here, and he might get the Merseyside derby next week. Win that, and he might get the freedom of (part of) the city!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on the links with him and the vacancy at Arsenal: "It's natural that there are links. If you are doing okay, people want to take you away from something you enjoy. If you're not, it doesn't matter.

"There's always a number of names. We're at the beginning of something here. My relationship with the people here and the players is very strong. We think we are starting something exciting."

Everton manager Marco Silva on his future: "I don't lose time thinking about that. I don't waste my focus thinking about this situation. My focus is always on my players and what I can control and the next match.

"I didn't read [anything]. Of course I had more or less the feedback but not everything. I try to put all my energy into things that can help me and my players to perform and to improve what we should improve."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton look like a team that don't know where the next positive result will come from.

There is a lack of goals in them, and away from home they have a real fragility.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won four of the past eight Premier League meetings, as many as they managed in the previous 30 top-flight encounters.

Everton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 league games against Leicester.

Leicester City

Leicester are looking to win six consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since their club record run of seven in March 1963.

The Foxes have scored 17 unanswered league goals, the best such run in their history.

They could equal their top-flight record of five consecutive clean sheets.

Leicester are unbeaten at home this season and have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games at the King Power Stadium, winning nine and drawing two.

They have kept a Premier League-high six clean sheets this season and have the division's best defensive record, conceding just eight goals.

With three goals and two assists, Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in their last five goals in the competition.

Brendan Rodgers is unbeaten in his last seven Premier League games against Everton, winning one and drawing six.

Everton