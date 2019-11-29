Norwich City v Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette doubled his goal tally for the season with his two strikes against Southampton last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell has overcome the ankle injury he sustained against Everton last week, while Jamal Lewis could return from a knee issue.

Alex Tettey will miss Sunday's game for family reasons and Grant Hanley, Timm Klose and Josip Drmic remain out.

Arsenal's interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg will assess the fitness of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac.

Luiz and Mustafi were withdrawn during Thursday's Europa League defeat.

Bellerin and Kolasinac missed that game because of hamstring strains, while Dani Ceballos is definitely still absent with a similar problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: After Thursday's disastrous showing against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League it was hard to see how much longer Arsenal could persevere with Unai Emery. We didn't have to wait long to find out.

It's seven matches without a win now, something that never happened in more than 1,200 matches under Arsene Wenger. More than that, it was about the level of performance and lack of progress or clear plan and identity during Emery's tenure.

Freddie Ljungberg is the man in temporary charge as they head to Carrow Road. Norwich, who secured an excellent win at Everton last week but have lost the last three at home (conceding 10 goals in the process), may find themselves up against reinvigorated opponents.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "You feel for the head coach when the relationship between him and the club comes to an end. Arsenal is still a top-class club with top-class players.

"We're not too down after disappointing results and weren't too high after the Everton win. We remain the underdogs in every game, especially against Arsenal. But we always have a chance."

Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg: "However long I oversee Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles back on faces again."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was a disappointing result and performance for Arsenal in the Europa League and this game might be too soon to see a big change in performance.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich beat Arsenal 4-2 at Highbury on the opening Premier League weekend in 1992 but have since won just once in 15 top-flight meetings (D6, L8).

The Canaries have failed to score more than once in any of their past 10 top-flight home matches against Arsenal.

Norwich City

Norwich could win back-to-back Premier League fixtures for the first time since April 2016.

They have lost four of their last five league games at Carrow Road and could suffer four successive home defeats for the first time in a single top-flight season.

There have been 26 Premier League goals scored at Carrow Road this season, second only to the 27 at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Teemu Pukki registered six goals in his first five Premier League appearances this season, but he has since gone eight games without a goal in the division.

Arsenal