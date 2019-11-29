Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Lys Mousset scored in Sheffield United's 3-3 draw with Manchester United but later went off with a hamstring problem

TEAM NEWS

Romain Saiss is suspended for Wolves after accumulating five yellow cards.

He could be replaced by Ryan Bennett, who will be assessed after missing the last two league and cup games with a groin injury.

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset was forced off with a tight hamstring last weekend but is fit to play.

John Egan returns following a head injury, while Dean Henderson is back after being ineligible to face parent club Manchester United last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: I have a warm glow about this game and that's not because my winter intake of Ready Brek has begun (ask your parents)... I just have a real affection for these clubs at the moment.

Undaunted by the big boys, their respective styles are entertaining AND effective.

Impressive on their return to the Premier League last season, Wolves have kicked on and embraced the challenge of European football too.

Sheffield United may be bereft of star names but they play with a togetherness that every supporter yearns to see from their team. It's almost as if their manager is a fan...

Bring it on.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking after Thursday's draw with Braga: "It was our 26th game, we started very early in the season, but the balance has been good.

"We are trying to develop and improve - and we don't have limits. We always keep going."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "Nuno [Espirito Santo] has done a fantastic job at Wolves.

"As much as the investment and the outstanding players that they have got, you've still got to win games of football. I think that comes down to the manager and what he instils in the players and the way they play.

"I am a great admirer of him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United have been a breath of fresh air this season and they are great to watch.

Wolves, however, have surprised me. I thought they would struggle with having the Premier League and Europa League but they are doing really well.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v rugby star Sonny Bill Williams

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The sides last met in the top flight in 1975-76, when Wolves won 5-1 at home and 4-1 away. Both teams were relegated at the end of the season.

Sheffield United have won just one of their last seven league games against Wolves (D2, L4), and only one of their last 12 at Molineux (D5, L6).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves could go nine games unbeaten in the top flight for the first time since a similar streak in 1973.

They have scored in 12 successive league games for the first time - prior to the weekend that total was exceeded only by Liverpool (22 matches).

Wolves' tally of 19 points is their highest at this stage of a top-flight season since 1979, adjusting to three points for a win.

Raul Jimenez can become the second Wolves player to score in four consecutive Premier League games, emulating Henri Camara, who netted in five successive matches in 2004.

Sheffield United