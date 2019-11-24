Match ends, Bologna 2, Parma 2.
Bologna v Parma
Line-ups
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 15MbayeSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 78'minutes
- 14TomiyasuBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPazat 84'minutes
- 4Denswil
- 11Krejci
- 5Medel
- 31Dzemaili
- 7Orsolini
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forPoliat 65'minutes
- 10Sansone
- 24Palacio
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 6Paz
- 16Poli
- 17Skov Olsen
- 25Corbo
- 26Juwara
- 30Schouten
- 97Sarr
Parma
- 1Sepe
- 2Iacoponi
- 3Dermaku
- 22Bruno Alves
- 36Darmian
- 44Kulusevski
- 21ScozzarellaSubstituted forBrugmanat 60'minutes
- 17BarillàBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGrassiat 74'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 28GaglioloBooked at 38mins
- 33Kucka
- 93SprocatiSubstituted forLauriniat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Grassi
- 15Brugman
- 16Laurini
- 23Camara
- 34Colombi
- 53Alastra
- 97Pezzella
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 2, Parma 2.
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 2, Parma 2. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nehuén Paz with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
Hand ball by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).
Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).
Matteo Darmian (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).
Juraj Kucka (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Bruno Alves.
Hand ball by Stefano Denswil (Bologna).
Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Parma).
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Vincent Laurini replaces Mattia Sprocati.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Nehuén Paz replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Foul by Ladislav Krejci (Bologna).
Matteo Darmian (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).
Juraj Kucka (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Bruno Alves.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Ibrahima Mbaye.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Dejan Kulusevski.
Hand ball by Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma).
Booking
Alberto Grassi (Parma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alberto Grassi (Parma).
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Alberto Grassi replaces Antonino Barillà.
Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefano Denswil (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simone Iacoponi (Parma).
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 1, Parma 2. Simone Iacoponi (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a through ball following a fast break.
Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.