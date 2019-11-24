Italian Serie A
Bologna2Parma2

Bologna v Parma

Line-ups

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 15MbayeSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 78'minutes
  • 14TomiyasuBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPazat 84'minutes
  • 4Denswil
  • 11Krejci
  • 5Medel
  • 31Dzemaili
  • 7Orsolini
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forPoliat 65'minutes
  • 10Sansone
  • 24Palacio

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 6Paz
  • 16Poli
  • 17Skov Olsen
  • 25Corbo
  • 26Juwara
  • 30Schouten
  • 97Sarr

Parma

  • 1Sepe
  • 2Iacoponi
  • 3Dermaku
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 36Darmian
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 21ScozzarellaSubstituted forBrugmanat 60'minutes
  • 17BarillàBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGrassiat 74'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 28GaglioloBooked at 38mins
  • 33Kucka
  • 93SprocatiSubstituted forLauriniat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Grassi
  • 15Brugman
  • 16Laurini
  • 23Camara
  • 34Colombi
  • 53Alastra
  • 97Pezzella
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamParma
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home15
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Bologna 2, Parma 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bologna 2, Parma 2.

Goal!

Goal! Bologna 2, Parma 2. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nehuén Paz with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

Hand ball by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).

Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).

Matteo Darmian (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).

Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Nehuén Paz (Bologna).

Juraj Kucka (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Bruno Alves.

Hand ball by Stefano Denswil (Bologna).

Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matteo Darmian (Parma).

Substitution

Substitution, Parma. Vincent Laurini replaces Mattia Sprocati.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Nehuén Paz replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Foul by Ladislav Krejci (Bologna).

Matteo Darmian (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).

Juraj Kucka (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Bruno Alves.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Ibrahima Mbaye.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Dejan Kulusevski.

Hand ball by Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma).

Booking

Alberto Grassi (Parma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alberto Grassi (Parma).

Corner, Parma. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Substitution

Substitution, Parma. Alberto Grassi replaces Antonino Barillà.

Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stefano Denswil (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Iacoponi (Parma).

Goal!

Goal! Bologna 1, Parma 2. Simone Iacoponi (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a through ball following a fast break.

Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus13112023101335
2Inter Milan13111129121734
3Lazio1273228131524
4Cagliari1273223121124
5Roma126422014622
6Atalanta1364331211022
7Napoli135532216620
8Parma135352017318
9Fiorentina124441819-116
10Hellas Verona124351011-115
11Udinese12426818-1014
12Torino134271520-514
13AC Milan134271217-514
14Sassuolo114162121013
15Bologna133461822-413
16Lecce122461525-1010
17Genoa122371426-129
18Sampdoria12237719-129
19SPAL12228718-118
20Brescia112181020-107
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories