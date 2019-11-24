Spanish La Liga
Osasuna0Ath Bilbao1

Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao

Line-ups

Osasuna

  • 1Herrera
  • 16Castellano Castro
  • 5García
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 10Torres
  • 20BrasanacBooked at 32mins
  • 8Mérida Pérez
  • 14García
  • 9ÁvilaBooked at 2mins
  • 18Villar

Substitutes

  • 3Rodríguez Navas
  • 7Cardona
  • 21Pérez
  • 22López
  • 26Pérez
  • 27Moncayola
  • 28Perea

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 21Capa
  • 5Álvarez
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 8López
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 9Williams
  • 34Sancet
  • 11Córdoba
  • 22García

Substitutes

  • 3Núñez
  • 6San José
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 13Herrerín
  • 15Lekue
  • 19Gómez
  • 23Kodro
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Offside, Athletic Club. Unai López tries a through ball, but Raúl García is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Unai López (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).

Foul by Lillo (Osasuna).

Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).

Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).

Goal!

Goal! Osasuna 0, Athletic Club 1. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oihan Sancet.

Foul by Fran Mérida (Osasuna).

Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Martínez tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Juan Villar (Osasuna).

Attempt saved. Fran Mérida (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén García.

Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).

Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams tries a through ball, but Raúl García is caught offside.

Foul by Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club).

Lillo (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a cross.

Offside, Osasuna. Darko Brasanac tries a through ball, but Juan Villar is caught offside.

Offside, Osasuna. David García tries a through ball, but Juan Villar is caught offside.

Booking

Chimy Avila (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.

Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1391335161928
2Real Madrid1384128101828
3Atl Madrid14671169725
4Sevilla137331714324
5Ath Bilbao14653148623
6Real Sociedad147252217523
7Getafe145631916321
8Granada146352018221
9Levante146261817120
10Valencia145542020020
11Osasuna144731614219
12Villarreal135352619718
13Real Valladolid134541417-317
14Real Betis144461724-716
15Alavés134361418-415
16Eibar134361421-715
17Mallorca144281321-814
18Celta Vigo13238719-129
19Espanyol14239824-169
20Leganés141310824-166
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories