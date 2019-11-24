Robbie Savage signs for Stockport Town in 10th tier

Robbie Savage last played for Derby County before retiring in 2011

This could be the most surprising signing of the season.

Former Wales international-turned pundit Robbie Savage is set to return to playing after signing for non-league side Stockport Town in the 10th tier of English football.

The 45-year-old last played for Derby in the Championship, retiring after his final game against Reading in May 2011, to pursue a career in the media.

Savage, who made 623 professional appearances, came through the ranks at Manchester United and spent five years at Premier League side Leicester City, where he won the League Cup in 2000.

The tough-tackling midfielder also played for Crewe, Birmingham and Blackburn and won 39 caps for his country in a 15-year playing career.

"Looking forward to it," he tweeted after signing for the North West Counties Football League (NWCFL) First Division South side.

Savage, who is also involved with the club's owners Pro Football Academy, is expected to be named in the squad to face Oswestry Town on Monday.

Manager Adam Jones said he is trying to "find a blend of hungry young lads and experience" and that there is no one "better placed" than Savage.

"So when he said he'd be interested in putting his boots on it was a no brainer for me," Jones added.

NWCFL referees could be in a for a busy time with Savage's return as his tally of 89 yellow cards is the seventh highest in Premier League history.