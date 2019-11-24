St Johnstone 1-1 Aberdeen: Derek McInnes suggests officials 'need to be better'

Ryan Hedges (left) and Lewis Ferguson appeal to referee Kevin Clancy

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has suggested officials "need to be better" following Kevin Clancy's failure to give a penalty in his side's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

With the score at 1-0, St Johnstone's Wallace Duffy appeared to handle the ball in the box with Curtis Main poised to head home.

Saints finished the game with nine men but Aberdeen could not find a winner.

"I've had a few of these now this season," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"We've suffered from handball incidents."

Sam Cosgrove gave Aberdeen the lead, but deep into the second half Matty Kennedy equalised before Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry were both shown straight red cards for the hosts.

"Between the four officials that are here on duty today, that's a penalty kick every day of the week," McInnes said of the handball incident.

"I spoke to the referee at half time and he said he didn't have a clear view [of the Duffy handball], but the first thing I thought when I seen it was that he had a clear view.

"Lewis Ferguson got done at Ross County for one that was outside the box, and I'm not even sure it was a handball".

Even though the draw takes Aberdeen three points clear of fourth placed Motherwell, it will go down as two points dropped as the visitors couldn't capitalise on the two-man advantage.

"We've got no one to blame but ourselves", said McInnes.

"We had the three points in our pocket and we let two of them go.

"After the sending offs we tried to stretch the game and get bodies in the box, we passed up two or three opportunities, but I just felt we lost the initiative by losing the equaliser."

'Great spirit'

St Johnstone remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership table despite the draw.

"To come away with a point shows great resilience and great spirit," said manager Tommy Wright afterwards.

"Zander [Clark] was called into action in that period and he done extremely well to keep us in the game and get us a good point, which we deserved for our spirit and willingness to put bodies on the line.

"Hopefully they can continue that, but not by playing with nine men."