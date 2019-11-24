Scottish Cup: Celtic face Partick Thistle
Holders Celtic have been drawn to face Partick Thistle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
Neil Lennon's men will travel to Firhill in the first defence of the trophy as last year's defeated finalists Hearts welcome Airdrieonians to Tynecastle.
There are no all top-flight games, with Rangers hosting Stranraer and Aberdeen at home to Dumbarton.
Ties will be played on the weekend of 18 and 19 January.
The romance of the cup will be at the K Park as Lowland League sides East Kilbride and BSC Glasgow meet, while the tie of the round may well be at Tannadice with Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United taking on Jack Ross' Hibernian.
Full fourth-round draw
St Mirren v Broxburn Athletic
Kilmarnock v Queen's Park
Heart of Midlothian v Airdrieonians
Alloa Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Livingston v Raith Rovers
Auchinleck Talbot/Arbroath v Falkirk
Dundee United v Hibernian
Ayr United v Ross County
Aberdeen v Dumbarton
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Clyde
St Johnstone v Greenock Morton/Brora Rangers
Hamilton Academical v Edinburgh City
Partick Thistle v Celtic
East Kilbride v BSC Glasgow
Dundee v Motherwell
Rangers v Stranraer