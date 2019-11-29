Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)

Hal Robson-Kanu has scored five goals for West Bromwich Albion in 12 appearances this season

Preston North End boss Alex Neill will make a late decision on his squad as they prepare to face Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher are both doubts to face the Baggies after they missed their loss to Hull on Tuesday.

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has a fully-fit squad for Monday's trip to Lancashire.

Hal Robson-Kanu, who has scored five goals in his past seven matches, is expected to start for the visitors.

Match facts