Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion (Mon)
Preston North End boss Alex Neill will make a late decision on his squad as they prepare to face Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion on Monday.
Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher are both doubts to face the Baggies after they missed their loss to Hull on Tuesday.
West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has a fully-fit squad for Monday's trip to Lancashire.
Hal Robson-Kanu, who has scored five goals in his past seven matches, is expected to start for the visitors.
Match facts
- Preston's 3-2 defeat in this exact fixture last season ended an 11-match unbeaten run versus West Brom at Deepdale in league competition (W8 D3).
- West Brom have won their last three league contests against Preston, netting 3+ goals in each of those victories (10 scored). The Baggies last won four in a row against the Lilywhites between January 1953 and September 1954.
- Preston have lost back-to-back Championship games without scoring, last losing three on the bounce without finding the back of the net in February 2011.
- West Brom have won 39 points from their opening 18 Championship games this season - considering three points for a win, only in 1953-54 (41 points in the top-flight) and 1901-02 (42 points in the second tier) have the Baggies won more points at this stage of a campaign across the top four tiers of English Football.
- Preston have scored 14 goals from set pieces in the Championship this season, including four of their last six - more than any other side in the division.
- West Brom's Matheus Pereira has provided more assists than any other Championship player this season (7).