Euro 2020: Who should start England and Wales' first games?

Left-right: Jadon Sancho, Daniel James, Mason Mount and Ethan Ampadu could feature at Euro 2020

England came through Euro 2020 qualifying to become one of the top seeds for next summer's finals, while Wales' five-match unbeaten run helped them qualify second from Group E.

Both Gareth Southgate and Ryan Giggs integrated a number of young players into their teams during qualification.

The Three Lions scored 37 goals, while Wales had one of the best defensive records, conceding six goals in the eight qualifiers.

England's finals begin against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, 14 June, a day after Wales launch their campaign against Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan.

But who should both managers select for their opening games? Have a go at selecting your XIs here...