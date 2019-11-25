Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Everton, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Arsenal, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Dykes, Sheffield Utd, Glasgow Warriors

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Marco Silva's Everton fate has been sealed, with David Moyes set to return and replace the Portuguese as manager.(The Mirror)

Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn is staying at Villa Park despite reports that the 25-year-old will leave in January. (Daily Star)

Celtic have been told to expect a transfer battle should they hope to bring midfielder Victor Wanyama back from Tottenham Hotspur because a number of English Premier League clubs will be interested in signing the 28-year-old Kenya international. (Daily Express)

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser has been linked with Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal when his Bournemouth contract expires next summer, but the 25-year-old is not yet close to making a decision about his future. (The Mirror)

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, who was born in Australia to Scottish parents, has declared he is ready to pledge his allegiance to Scotland. (The Herald)

Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie had VAR to thank for his last-minute equaliser for Sheffield United against Manchester United - hours after he tweeted that he hates the system. (The Sun)

Kilmarnock midfielder Mohamed El Makrini says team-mate Chris Burke proved with his double in Saturday's 3-0 win over Hearts that he deserves a Scotland recall at the age of 34. (The Herald, print edition)

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, whose Albania debut was thwarted by paperwork this month, says he chose the country ahead of Kosovo and Switzerland after a chat with assistant manager Sergio Porrini, the Italian who had a spell with Rangers. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scotland left-back Craig Forsyth says he will play in any position to get a game after the 30-year-old returned after 379 days on the sidelines, having recovered from his third cruciate ligament injury, to play as a stand-in centre-half and help Derby County beat Preston North End. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Out-of-favour Scotland centre Huw Jones is poised to quit Glasgow Warriors amid reports of a fall-out with head coach Dave Rennie and is believed to be teeing up a return to Cape Town-based Stormers. (Daily Record, print edition)

A documentary telling the inspirational story of Elena Baltacha, one of the world's top tennis stars who tragically died at 30, is to be shown on BBC Alba. (The National)

Scottish marathon runner Callum Hawkins, who has been named Scottish Athlete of the Year, believes he can become an Olympic champion next summer after proving his mental toughness at last month's world championships. (Daily Mail, print edition)