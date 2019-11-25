Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane urges fans not too jeer Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has scored 104 goals for Real Madrid - but only two this season.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has called on the Spanish club's fans to stop booing Gareth Bale.

The Wales forward received a mixed reception coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

His first Real appearance in seven weeks came after his controversial 'Wales. Golf. Madrid' flag celebration in Cardiff.

"There is too much noise with Bale. He wants to be with us and do it well," said Zidane.

"I hope this doesn't carry on for the rest of the season.

"We want the fans to be with us from the beginning to the end, but we cannot control that."

Zidane added: "I have not spoken to him (about the jeers), I have only congratulated him.

"I can't tell you if it's unfair or not. Everyone can say what they want."

Bale has often endured a difficult relationship with the Bernabeu crowd despite helping the club win four Champions League trophies since joining from Tottenham for a then world-record fee of £85m in 2013.

In July he came close to joining Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, with coach Zidane saying his exit would be "best for everyone".

The move was called off at the last minute when Madrid decided to demand a transfer fee.

Bale had seemed to have re-established himself in the Real side but returned to Spain injured after scoring Wales' equaliser against Croatia in October.

He didn't play again until Wales games against Azerbaijan and Hungary, a comeback labelled by the Spanish press as the 'Miracle in Wales'.

Bale's name was jeered by supporters when the team to face Sociedad was announced before kick-off at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

The 30-year-old received a similar response when introduced from the bench after 67 minutes for his first Madrid appearance since 5 October, though by full-time Bale appeared to have earned back some support.

He received applause for the part he played in Modric's third goal and also for his defensive efforts as Real closed out the game.

"He is integrated into the group and wants to play," said Zidane, "just like everyone else.

"The public has the right to do what they want, but I ask that they applaud everyone. I'm happy with the game and the victory and Bale came into the game well."

Attention now turns to the Champions League for Zidane's side, who host Paris St-Germain on Tuesday (20:00 GMT).