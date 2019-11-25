Sergio Aguero: Manchester City forward out for a few weeks with injury, says Pep Guardiola

Sergio Aguero scored 13 goals in his first 13 City games this season, but has failed to score in his past three

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed striker Sergio Aguero will be out "for a few weeks" with the thigh injury he sustained in Saturday's win against Chelsea.

Argentina striker Aguero, 31, hobbled off after 77 minutes of the 2-1 victory.

Aguero - who missed five games last term with a groin problem - has scored 13 goals in 16 games this season.

"Sergio will be out for a few games," said Guardiola.

The manager added Aguero will "need a miracle" to be fit for the Manchester derby on 7 December.

Gabriel Jesus, who has featured mainly from the bench this season, is expected to feature more prominently during Aguero's absence.

The Brazil international, who has scored five goals in 16 appearances, said: "I am not happy Sergio is injured.

"I don't like it when my friends are injured, but every day I work hard and I am ready."

Jesus is likely to lead the line when Manchester City host Shakhtar in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City will qualify for the last 16 if they avoid defeat at the Etihad.

"The position we have is good but we have not qualified yet," said Guardiola.

"Tomorrow is a chance."

Injuries mounting for City

Aguero's injury is the latest for City, who are already without centre-back Aymeric Laporte, winger Leroy Sane and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

"It is what it is," Guardiola added.

"I'd prefer to have everyone but my advice to the players and myself is not to think too much.

"We have enough good players, enough quality and the mentality is going to give us extra and maybe it will help us."