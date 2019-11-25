Salisbury v Hayes & Yeading: Elliott Buchanan allegedly racially abused during game

Elliott Buchanan has previously played for Newport and Bishop's Stortford

Salisbury have reported an allegation of racist language to Wiltshire police after an incident during their FA Trophy win at home to Hayes & Yeading.

It is alleged Hayes & Yeading striker Elliott Buchanan was subject to racist abuse while receiving treatment.

The Football Association have confirmed they have been made aware of the incident and are looking into it.

"If it is found one of our supporters used racist language they will be subject to action," Salisbury said.

The Southern League Premier Division South side added in a statement: "Salisbury FC is fully committed to doing all it can to assist in the eradication of the use of any racist, sexist or homophobic language."

The referee, managers and players all agreed to complete the tie, which Salisbury won 4-3 against their fellow seventh tier side.

"The directors, committee and bench of Hayes & Yeading were disgusted to hear racist abuse directed at United striker Elliott Buchanan," the visitors said.

"A full report of the incident has been made by the match referee, as well as managers, players and officials of both clubs."