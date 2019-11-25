Craig Brewster joins non-league Horsham as director of football

Brewster was assistant manager at Plymouth Argyle until January 2018

Craig Brewster says becoming director of football of Isthmian League side Horsham is "an exciting project".

Brewster, 52, had two managerial spells at Inverness either side of a 10-month stint at Dundee United in 2006.

The former striker most recently worked under Derek Adams at Plymouth Argyle, where he was assistant manager until January 2018.

Non-league Horsham sit top of the Premier Division, having been promoted earlier this year.

"Having been in and around the club recently, I'm enthused to see the potential the club and the facility has to offer the local community and look forward to helping contribute to further success," said Brewster, who played for Dundee United, Ionikos, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Horsham CEO John Lines added: "It is a fantastic opportunity for Horsham to have someone with Craig's qualities and experience on board to look at what we can offer to youngsters and our more experienced players alike.

"Our greatest wish is to bring young local players through our youth ranks into our senior set-up and Craig has the energy, enthusiasm and professional experience to help our established coaches do just that.