FA Trophy: Wrexham travel to National League rivals Halifax in first round

Wrexham will be away to fellow travel to fellow National League side FC Halifax Town in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Current manager Dean Keeates was capatain when Wrexham won the competition in 2013 beating Grimsby on penalties at Wembley while Halifax beat the same opponents in the 2016 final.

Halifax lost 1-0 at Wrexham in the National League in August.

The first round ties will take place on Saturday, 14 December.