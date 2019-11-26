Jonathan Obika on St Mirren, Harry Kane & Jermain Defoe's diet tips

Jonathan Obika's spectacular overhead kick against St Johnstone in October was his first goal for St Mirren

Ask Jonathan Obika to describe his time playing in the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy and the standout word is "easy", and no wonder.

The now 29-year-old played alongside Andros Townsend, Harry Kane and Ryan Mason, as a prolific striker with a burgeoning reputation.

"It felt very easy to be fair because me and Ryan Mason were up top together, Andros was on one flank and whether it was John Bostock or Adam Smith [now at Bournemouth] on the right flank, I was getting a lot of goals and I enjoyed it," Obika says.

But things would not always come so easily for the Londoner. Eleven loan spells would follow at seven different clubs before switches to Swindon, Oxford, and now St Mirren. From the warm, cosseted surroundings of a Premier League academy, Obika was thrust into the harsh reality of professional football.

Here, the striker tells BBC Scotland about the travails of constantly being on loan, getting dietary advice from Jermain Defoe, playing alongside Kane, and the pressure to score goals to keep St Mirren in the Premiership.

'We saw the conditions- this isn't Tottenham'

Obika's first taste of life at the sharp end was at Yeovil. When staff at Tottenham told him and close friend Townsend they would be moving on loan the very next day, they swiftly booked train tickets and were off, a pair of teenagers who had never lived away from friends and family before. Their new home? A hotel over a pub.

"On Friday night's you would hear all sorts," Obika recalls with a laugh. "It was quite crazy. I'd never lived away from home, and when we saw the conditions we knew that we're going to have to get our heads down, this isn't Tottenham.

"We didn't have any fridges. It was kind of like a hotel, but a pub at the same time so we couldn't store food. I remember going to get a stove and cooking inside our rooms because we wanted to eat healthy food, so there were a lot of things we did outside the football club just to feel like we were keeping a standard."

Obika had two loan spells at Yeovil

Townsend and Kane are two examples of the benefits of going on loan as a youngster, dealing with different styles of play, cultures, and surroundings. It can be the making of a player, but it can be lonely. Even being the cousin of pop singer Lemar did not help Obika get better at initiations.

"Sometimes it's just you and training," he says. "Everywhere I've been to the boys have been good but sometimes it's not the same as your own friends. So you have to just go back [from training] and recover for the next day.

"It got easier as I went on. At the start it was very hard to integrate because everyone's different and has different banter. Everywhere you go you have to maybe sing a song and it's quite daunting but then after that it gets smoother."

'If you gave Kane a chance, he'd take it'

Obika remains close with many of his former Spurs team-mates and was recently at the christening of Mason's child. The fact that some of his peers have gone on to be established Premier League players neither surprises him, nor elicits any jealousy or regret that he did not make it at the top level.

"I think when I see them, it's more an inspiration," he explains. "Whenever we've had conversations it's always been an uplifting one and we always track each other's progress. So when you do see them, because you grew up with them, you know why that person made it."

Kane was loaned out by Tottenham to four different clubs but started to establish himself in the Spurs line-up in 2013 and is now England captain.

"What stood out for me was you could see his finishing was very clean from a young age," Obika says of the 26-year-old. "You would always see him after training doing free-kicks or finishing, but I feel our whole group was strong on that.

"There were times where fans may have thought, 'this person's not good enough' but we knew if you give him a chance, he'll take it. As players you know which players have the right work ethic and talent to go with it, so there's no reason why he shouldn't make it."

Diet tips from Defoe

Dimitar Berbatov, Roman Pavlyuchenko, Robbie Keane and Defoe were just some of the players that stood between Obika and a first-team opportunity at Tottenham.

Defoe was particularly helpful to young players, and often preached about the benefits of a healthy diet and conditioning, which comes as no surprise as the 37-year-old vegan teetotaller continues to look as sharp as ever for Rangers.

"He was very good with some of the youngsters, he taught us a few movements and he was very sharp," says Obika. "He was always really disciplined, especially food-wise he was always eating fish and he was telling me the benefits of it. His confidence stood out for me. That's big, especially when you're in the Premier League."

Obika spent two seasons with English League One side Oxford United before joining St Mirren

Now a much more experienced player, Obika's task is to score goals for St Mirren, which the Paisley club are struggling for. They are the lowest scorers in the Premiership with just nine goals from 13 games. Obika has two of those, one of which was a sublime overhead kick in a victory over St Johnstone. Jim Goodwin has made his team very hard to beat, especially at home, but the manager could do with more input from the men up front.

"As strikers we should feel that pressure," adds Obika. "It's not pressure that we should feel down about, the team needs goals and let's see what we're about. We've played every team in the league, there are no excuses because we know what everyone's about.

"The fans have been fantastic since I've come here and you want to honour that."