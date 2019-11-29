Sportscene predictions: Wrestler Grado takes on Steven Thompson

Can the Old Firm be split at the top? Can any of the four sides currently joint bottom edge clear?

Every week, Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson goes up against a famous face in a bid to prove he knows his Morelos from his Mugabi and predict the weekend's results.

For this round of fixtures, Thommo takes on professional wrester and actor Grado...

Scottish Premiership - week 14 Result Thommo Grado SATURDAY Aberdeen v St Mirren 2-0 3-1 Hibernian v Kilmarnock 1-1 2-1 Livingston v Hamilton 2-1 0-0 Motherwell v St Johnstone 3-1 4-2 SUNDAY Ross County v Celtic 0-3 1-4 Rangers v Hearts 2-0 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

THOMMO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Grado's prediction: 3-1

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Grado's prediction: 2-1

Livingston v Hamilton

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Grado's prediction: 0-0

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Grado's prediction: 4-2

SUNDAY

Ross County v Celtic (12:00)

Thommo's prediction: 0-3

Grado's prediction: 1-4

Rangers v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Grado's prediction: 2-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 1 Thommo 120 Guests 10