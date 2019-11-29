Sportscene predictions: Wrestler Grado takes on Steven Thompson

Steven Thompson graphic

Can the Old Firm be split at the top? Can any of the four sides currently joint bottom edge clear?

Every week, Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson goes up against a famous face in a bid to prove he knows his Morelos from his Mugabi and predict the weekend's results.

For this round of fixtures, Thommo takes on professional wrester and actor Grado...

'Thommo, yer gettin a pastin...' - Sportscene predictions with Grado
Scottish Premiership - week 14
ResultThommoGrado
SATURDAY
Aberdeen v St Mirren2-03-1
Hibernian v Kilmarnock1-12-1
Livingston v Hamilton2-10-0
Motherwell v St Johnstone3-14-2
SUNDAY
Ross County v Celtic0-31-4
Rangers v Hearts2-02-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

THOMMO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Aberdeen St Mirren

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Grado's prediction: 3-1

Hibs Killie

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Grado's prediction: 2-1

Livi v Accies

Livingston v Hamilton

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Grado's prediction: 0-0

Motherwell St Johnstone

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Grado's prediction: 4-2

SUNDAY

Ross County Celtic

Ross County v Celtic (12:00)

Thommo's prediction: 0-3

Grado's prediction: 1-4

Rangers Hearts

Rangers v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Grado's prediction: 2-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 1
Thommo120
Guests10
Thommo v Guests
P1W1D0L0

