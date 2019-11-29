Sportscene predictions: Wrestler Grado takes on Steven Thompson
-
Can the Old Firm be split at the top? Can any of the four sides currently joint bottom edge clear?
Every week, Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson goes up against a famous face in a bid to prove he knows his Morelos from his Mugabi and predict the weekend's results.
For this round of fixtures, Thommo takes on professional wrester and actor Grado...
|Scottish Premiership - week 14
|Result
|Thommo
|Grado
|SATURDAY
|Aberdeen v St Mirren
|2-0
|3-1
|Hibernian v Kilmarnock
|1-1
|2-1
|Livingston v Hamilton
|2-1
|0-0
|Motherwell v St Johnstone
|3-1
|4-2
|SUNDAY
|Ross County v Celtic
|0-3
|1-4
|Rangers v Hearts
|2-0
|2-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
THOMMO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.
SATURDAY
Aberdeen v St Mirren
Thommo's prediction: 2-0
Grado's prediction: 3-1
Hibernian v Kilmarnock
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Grado's prediction: 2-1
Livingston v Hamilton
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Grado's prediction: 0-0
Motherwell v St Johnstone
Thommo's prediction: 3-1
Grado's prediction: 4-2
SUNDAY
Ross County v Celtic (12:00)
Thommo's prediction: 0-3
Grado's prediction: 1-4
Rangers v Hearts
Thommo's prediction: 2-0
Grado's prediction: 2-0
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 1
|Thommo
|120
|Guests
|10
|Thommo v Guests
|P1
|W1
|D0
|L0