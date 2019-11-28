FA Cup: Which clubs have won the most second-round ties since 2010?
-
- From the section FA Cup
This weekend, 40 clubs will go into action in the FA Cup, dreaming of reaching the third round and landing a tie against a Premier League giant.
Fans of some lower-league sides have enjoyed that feeling more than others.
But can you name the 15 clubs who have won the most second-round ties since 2010? You have four minutes. Good luck!
Can you name the clubs who have won the most FA Cup second-round ties since 2010?
Score: 0 / 15
04:00
|Rank
|Wins and current division
|Club
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15