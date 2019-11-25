Tottenham v Olympiakos: Jose Mourinho set for first Spurs home game

Mathieu Valbuena's penalty helped Olympiakos fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Tottenham in September

Jose Mourinho will aim to take Tottenham into the Champions League knockout stages by beating Olympiakos in his first home match in charge.

Mourinho, who won the tournament with Porto and Inter Milan, replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week and won 3-2 at West Ham on Saturday.

Spurs are second in Group B and will qualify if they beat the Greek side.

"With these boys I will never be afraid of a Champions League match," said Mourinho.

Tottenham reached last season's final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool, but made a bad start to the 2019-20 tournament as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away against Olympiakos and then lost 7-2 at home to group leaders Bayern Munich.

But back-to-back wins over Red Star Belgrade - 5-0 at home and 4-0 away in Serbia - leaves Spurs needing one more victory to take them into the knockout phase for a third successive season.

Mourinho won the Champions League with Porto in 2003-04 and with Inter Milan in 2009-10

"We need to qualify," added Mourinho. "It's only when my teams arrive in the quarter-finals that I start thinking 'we have a chance'. In this moment we are far from it.

"Every Champions League campaign there are details around your success or failure. How many times I lost on penalties or in the last minute. Details make the difference.

"As for Spurs last season, they had little details for them. VAR [Video Assistant Referee] was with them [against Manchester City], the Lucas [Moura] goal in Amsterdam [against Ajax]. To arrive in the final is an achievement but not history.

"I love the competition as much as everyone in football. Not everyone has the privilege of being a Champions League winner. I have done it two times and would love to add a third."

Tottenham will be without defender Ben Davies, who has an ankle injury.

Olympiakos are top of the Greek Super League but are bottom of Group B with only one point from four games.

Tottenham have met Olympiakos three times in all competitions (won one, drew one, lost one), most recently drawing 2-2 on matchday one of this season's Champions League. Spurs had gone 2-0 up in this match before Olympiakos pulled two goals back to claim a draw.

Olympiakos lost their only previous away match against Tottenham - losing 4-0 in October 1972 in the Uefa Cup. Olympiakos have only won once in 14 away games against English teams in European competition (won one, drew one, lost 12), winning 3-2 vs Arsenal in September 2015 in the Champions League.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last five games in European competition against Greek teams (won three, drew two), having lost two of the previous three between 1972 and 2011 (drew one).

Tottenham have never drawn a Champions League group stage game at home, with the north London side winning 10 and losing four.

Son Heung-min has scored five Champions League goals this season - he is the first Asian player to reach the tally in a single season in the competition.

Harry Kane has scored five goals in his last three appearances against Greek teams in European competition, after failing to net in his first two such games. Kane opened the scoring via the penalty spot against Olympiakos this season.

Tottenham's last two Champions League wins have been 5-0 and 4-0 victories over Red Star Belgrade; the only team in the history of the competition to win by four or more goals in three games in a row are PSG in October/November 2017.

