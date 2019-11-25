Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk: Pep Guardiola targets Champions League last-16 spot

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City a 3-0 away win over Shakhtar Donetsk in September

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged his side to get "the job done" against Shakhtar Donetsk to secure qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League.

City are top of Group C and will qualify with a game to spare if they draw at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

"The position we have is good. We have 10 points but we are not qualified," said Guardiola.

"I know Shakhtar and Dinamo Zagreb can win both games and we will be out."

The Spaniard, who twice won the tournament when in charge of Barcelona but who has not got past the quarter-finals with City, added: "We have the chance to close the group stage.

"We have to do our best to go to Zagreb [for the last game] with the job done."

City will be without back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Italian side Atalanta as defender Kyle Walker had to end the game in goal.

However, midfielder Phil Foden will be available after serving a one-game suspension in that match earlier this month.

Striker Sergio Aguero will also be absent after he sustained a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win against Chelsea.

Aguero's absence means Gabriel Jesus is set for a run of games after being a substitute for City's past two league matches.

Gabriel Jesus has only started eight of City's 20 matches in all competitions this season

"I'm not happy because Sergio is injured," said Jesus. "I don't like it when my friends are injured but I work hard every day and I'm ready to play.

"It's not easy. Sometimes I'm not happy because I want to play but I keep on working.

"When I decided to come to City I knew it was going to be hard because we have Sergio, who is the top scorer of the club and he scores every game.

"I know this but I think I have a chance to play with Pep, with top players here and at a great big club, so that is why I came, to enjoy and learn."

Shakhtar, 13 points clear at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League, are second in Group C but need to beat City and Atalanta to secure their last-16 place.

Match stats

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won four of their five Champions League encounters with Shakhtar Donetsk (lost one), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

Shakhtar Donetsk have lost on both of their visits to face Manchester City at the Etihad in the Champions League, conceding eight goals without reply. They have never lost each of their first three away games against a single team in Champions League history.

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 13 home group stage games in the Champions League (won 11, drew one, lost one) - winning each of the last four in a row, including a 6-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in November 2018.

City have won their last six home Champions League games, the longest current run of any side. The last English side to have a longer run were Chelsea, who won seven in a row at Stamford Bridge between March 2008 and February 2009.

Manager Pep Guardiola has won nine of his 12 matches against Shakhtar Donetsk in all competitions as manager (won nine, drew one, lost two) - he has won more games against the Ukrainian side than he has versus any other in European competition.

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in more Champions League goals versus Shakhtar Donetsk than he has against any other team in the competition (two goals, four assists).

Raheem Sterling has found the back of the net in both of his Champions League appearances against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad, netting in September 2017 and November 2018.

Shakhtar Donetsk