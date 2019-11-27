Scottish Cup - Third Round - Replay
Arbroath19:45Auchinleck Talbot
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Auchinleck Talbot

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 7Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 22Virtanen
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 15Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 10Swankie
  • 14Spence
  • 16Stewart
  • 18Murphy
  • 19Stirling
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Doris

Auchinleck Talbot

  • 1Leishman
  • 2Lyle
  • 4McPherson
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Pope
  • 10Glasgow
  • 6White
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Hyslop
  • 11Boylan
  • 9Wilson

Substitutes

  • 12Shankland
  • 14Samson
  • 15McDowall
  • 16Young
  • 17Wilson
  • 18Pearson
  • 20Hewitt
Referee:
David Lowe

