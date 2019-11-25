Irish Premiership: Linfield boss David Healy calls on his players to 'punish teams'

Linfield defeated Ballymena 2-1 in their Irish Premiership match at Windsor Park in October

Linfield manager David Healy has called on his players to be more ruthless in attacking positions ahead of Tuesday's encounter against Ballymena United.

The former Northern Ireland striker was disappointed with his team's performance in their 1-0 defeat by Glenavon on Friday.

The Blues make the trip to Ballymena in fourth place, eight points behind leaders Coleraine but having played three games less.

"We need to punish teams," Healy said.

"I've been critical for a number of weeks now of us not picking the right pass of finding the right finish when we get in behind defences.

"We were poor [against Glenavon]. We had numerous opportunities and I know Jonny Tuffey made good saves, but we need to be better in the final third. We ended up losing the game and it's frustrating."

Healy also challenged his players to respond well to the defeat when they make the visit to The Showgrounds.

"We have suffered defeats against Glenavon in the past and responded well, but the attitude has to come from within," he added.

"Any sportsman or athlete can be coached and guided, but when it comes to doing the nitty-gritty and the hard work, it is down to the individual."

Ballymena midfielder Jude Winchester will miss the game through injury

Ballymena United, who finished runners-up to Linfield in the Premiership last season, go into the game in seventh place in the table after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Institute on Saturday.

The injury-hit Sky Blues are without a win in eight league outings but manager David Jeffrey said he and his players are looking forward to the visit of the champions.

"The games are coming thick and fast but the players would much rather playing matches than training," Jeffrey said.

"We know Linfield will come here very much looking to respond to their defeat against Glenavon, but every game is very demanding.

"We need to see how we can progress with player unavailability. Jude Winchester has pulled a groin so he will not play in the game, which is disappointing."