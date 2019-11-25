Tuesday's gossip column: Emery, Sterling, Arteta, Mourinho, Pellegrini, Silva, Mbappe

Arsenal chiefs fear their top players will be forced to consider their futures if manager Unai Emery remains in charge next season. (Mail)

England forward Raheem Sterling, 24, is waiting to see if Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola commits to the club before signing a new contract. (FourFourTwo)

Guardiola has warned interested clubs that his assistant coach Mikel Arteta, who has emerged as a leading candidate for both Arsenal and Everton, will stay at City for at least the rest of the season. (Times)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has asked agent Jorge Mendes to keep him informed on Benfica's Portugal defender Ruben Dias, 22, and midfield compatriot Bruno Fernandes, 25, of Sporting Lisbon. (90min)

West Ham are considering Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder as their next manager, should they decide to sack current boss Manuel Pellegrini. (Mirror)

Pellegrini has been warned that results must improve during talks with the Hammers board. (Times)

Everton manager Marco Silva could be given two more games in charge as major shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright discuss alternatives. (Mail)

Former Toffees boss Sam Allardyce says it is clear the players are no longer playing for Silva. (Talksport)

Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands and manager Silva have held talks about recalling 20-year-old Portugal goalkeeper Joao Virginia from his loan spell at Reading. (Echo)

Premier League managers in the spotlight Silva, Emery and Pellegrini under pressure after poor results

Leicester City are planning a £20m move for Celtic's 21-year-old Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer in January. (90min)

The Foxes were forced to block 22-year-old Croatia defender Filip Benkovic's loan move to Stoke City in the summer after failing to sign a replacement for Harry Maguire. (Athletic, via Leicester Mercury)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he is "in love" with France forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, as his side prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. (ESPN)

Chelsea's 28-year-old France midfielder N'Golo Kante says his decision not to move to French champions PSG was due to a "sporting choice" (Canal Plus, via Mirror)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has issued fines totalling more than £2.1m to the first team following an "internal mutiny". (ESPN)

Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti, 26, has refused to rule out a return to Lyon amid interest from Arsenal. (Sport)

The agent of Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling has travelled to Italy to begin talks over a permanent transfer with Roma, after the 30-year-old's impressive start to his season-long loan. (Corriere della Sera via Mail)

England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 23, felt guilty following the dismissal of former manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail)