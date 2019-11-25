Mark Cooper: FA will not investigate Forest Green boss for alleged Justin Edinburgh jibe

Forest Green said head coach Mark Cooper denied the alleged jibe against Leyton Orient interim boss Ross Embleton on Saturday

The Football Association will not investigate Forest Green head coach Mark Cooper after it was alleged he made an "unacceptable" jibe about late Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh.

O's interim manager Ross Embleton was sent off in Saturday's defeat by Rovers for throwing chewing gum at Cooper.

He claimed Cooper labelled him "an impostor" and asked: "Who do you think you are, Justin Edinburgh?"

Cooper denied the claim and said he was pleased the FA acted "swiftly".

"I'm pleased the FA have given such a swift and clear statement on this matter," Cooper said in a statement on Forest Green's website.

"I can assure everybody that nothing like that was said - it's wrong that Justin's name was dragged into this. We're now focused on a really important game against Crewe Alexandra."

Embleton was originally placed in interim charge of Orient following Edinburgh's death in June. He was re-appointed to the post when the club sacked Carl Fletcher earlier this month after just 29 days in charge.

In a statement following Saturday's match, Forest Green chairman Dale Vince told BBC Sport that Cooper and Edinburgh were "close friends" and both the referee and fourth official had confirmed to the club that neither had heard any such remarks during the game.

Cooper, who has been in charge of Forest Green since May 2016, made no mention of the first-half incident in his post-match interview, in which he described the atmosphere as "hostile".