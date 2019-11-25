Celtic partially close rail seating for Rennes match following Uefa fine

Celtic drew with Rennes in France in September

Celtic have announced there will be "a partial closure of the rail seating section" of their ground for Thursday's Europa League match against Rennes.

Those affected, in rows A-M, "will be notified and will receive a refund".

The club were last week fined £12,900 after fans displayed an "illicit banner" and sang obscene chants during the Europa League visit of Lazio.

Neil Lennon's side have already qualified for the last 32 of the competition.

Celtic have already been fined £11,000 after fans set off flares and threw objects during a Europa League play-off round win over AIK in Stockholm in August.

They were then fined £10,400 after supporters set off flares during the group-stage win over Cluj in October.

The club also face a hearing on 12 December relating to another Uefa charge regarding the "use of pyrotechnics" during their win over Lazio in Rome on 7 November.

In a statement, the Scottish Premiership leaders said: "Celtic has ultimate responsibility for the safety of all our supporters and it is a responsibility which we take very seriously. We need to tackle any behaviour which can compromise the safety of our supporters including the use of pyrotechnics, overcrowding and offensive chanting or banners.

"Regrettably, these charges and sanctions continue to damage the club's reputation and this behaviour continues to threaten supporter safety.

"Uefa's rules and the club's long-established ground regulations are very clear. Indeed, the club engages in regular dialogue with all supporters groups to ensure these are well known and understood. It is disappointing that behaviour which is unsafe and which we all know will breach Uefa and club regulations has continued."