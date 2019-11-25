Alan Irvine 'right profile for Hearts', says Steven Pressley

Alan Irvine's last post was as assistant manager at West Ham in 2018

Alan Irvine is "the type of profile" that would suit managerless Hearts, says former Tynecastle captain Steven Pressley.

Irvine has been linked with the head coach vacancy in recent days as Hearts seek to replace Craig Levein.

The 61-year-old previously managed West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

"An experienced coach, one with really good history but one that has history of developing young players," Pressley said of Irvine.

"That's the type of DNA that Hearts are looking for. He's very much the type of profile that suits the club."

Pressley was interviewed for the job before Levein was appointed in 2017 but when asked if he was in for the job this time, the 46-year-old replied on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Not at all, not at all."

Austin MacPhee, who was Levein's assistant, has overseen Hearts' past three matches - one win and two defeats - and is keen to take on the job formally while former Motherwell and Rangers boss Stuart McCall has been interviewed.

"Hearts support their managers, they back their managers so they intend for their managers to be in there for a long time so if that's the case, they have to get the right man," added Pressley.