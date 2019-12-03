Scottish Championship
Ayr19:45Dunfermline
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Dunfermline Athletic

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Inverness CT158252218426
3Ayr138052819924
4Dundee156361921-221
5Arbroath146261415-120
6Dunfermline145452116519
7Queen of Sth155461517-219
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa153571526-1114
10Partick Thistle153391931-1212
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport