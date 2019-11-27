Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes part-owner of Swedish top-flight side Hammarby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic started his professional career in the Swedish top flight for Malmo in 1999

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become a part-owner of Swedish top-flight side Hammarby by investing in sports and live entertainment company AEG.

The 38-year-old, who left LA Galaxy at the end of the MLS season, has taken a 50% stake in the club.

AEG owns LA Galaxy and has had a controlling stake in Hammarby.

"Hammarby is a great club, with passionate supporters and a respected history in Stockholm and throughout Sweden," said Ibrahimovic.

"I am excited for the opportunity to continue my relationship with AEG while supporting one of the most interesting and influential clubs in Sweden."

Ibrahimovic scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden and previously played for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St-Germain and Manchester United, having made his professional debut for Malmo 20 years ago.

Hammarby finished third in the Allsvenskan last season, level on points with Malmo and one behind champions Djurgardens.

"Hammarby is one of the most historic clubs in Swedish football and we believe that adding Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the world's most respected and experienced players, will create additional opportunities for the club," said AEG's president and chief executive Dan Beckerman.

"AEG will continue to hold our remaining ownership shares in Hammarby and support the club's operations and development, but now it will be in collaboration with one of the most knowledgeable and iconic players of all time."