Guinea stadium finally hosts matches

Construction work on the Lansana Conte stadium in Guinea began in 2007

A 50,000 seat stadium in the Guinea capital Conakry is finally hosting matches eight years after construction work was completed.

It is being used to host games at the ongoing West African Football Union (Wafu) Zone A Under-20 Championship in Guinea.

Work on the stadium, which was funded by the Chinese government, began in 2007 and handed over to Guinea four years later.

Despite the main construction being completed BBC Sport understands that the stadium was unable to host matches immediately as some of the other facilities needed were not finished.

Just an hour before the stadium hosted its first match on Sunday, the Guinean prime minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana formerly announced the stadium had been named after General Lansana Conte who was president.

The stadium is now the second standard stadium in Conakry after the 28 September stadium.

Fittingly Guinea won the first game in the stadium as they beat Mauritania 2-0 in the opening match of the Wafu under-20 tournament.

The honour of the first goals in the new arena went to Algassimou Bah and Lamine Soumah.

Fans did not have to wait long to witness the stadium's first hat-trick either as Pape Matar helped Senegal to a 4-1 win over Sierra Leone in the second Group A match.

Seven countries are taking part in the two-week tournament with Liberia, The Gambia and Mali in Group B after Guinea Bissau were late withdrawals.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semi-finals.