Zamalek refuse to travel to Qatar for African Super Cup

The 2019 Confederation Cup was Zamalek's first continental title in 16 years

Egyptian club Zamalek confirms it will not travel to Qatar to play Champions League holders Esperance of Tunisia in February's African Super Cup.

The annual match brings together the winners of the African Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has re-iterated his club's stance on travelling to play in Qatar.

"We are two African teams, why should we play in Asia?" he questioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I don't understand why Caf (Confederation of African Football) wants to play the Super Cup in a country who is an enemy to Egypt.

"Zamalek board members discussed the issue and decided not to play in Qatar. I am disappointed that Esperance have agreed to play there."

Egypt was one of the Gulf states that severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of destabilising the region.

Mortada added that the club would change its stance if ordered to do so by the Egyptian government.

"At the end of the day it is up to the Egyptian authorities if they want to reverse the decision and if they have another opinion we will respect that," he added.

Last year Caf decided that the Super Cup would be played in Qatar until 2021, rather than the tradition of the Champions League winners hosting the match.

Morocco's Raja Casablanca, the Confederation Cup holders, beat Esperance in last year's match in Qatar.