FA Cup: Newport County need late winner against Maldon & Titptree

League Two Newport County needed an injury-time winner from Padraig Amond to overcome non-league Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup second round.

Amond's thumping header in the 91st minute saw off the spirited eighth-tier side from Essex.

But there will be concern for Newport defender Kyle Howkins, who was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury.

The Welsh side will be in Monday's third-round draw, live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 GMT.

Howkins, 23, took a blow to the head in the 64th minute in an aerial challenge with Maldon's Charlee Hughes and received treatment from medical staff for four minutes before being carried off.

"The most important thing is that he's OK," said Newport boss Michael Flynn.

"He's stable, he's fine. He'll be staying there overnight but they've said he's stable and that's the most important thing. It makes you think about life and family and puts football on the back step."

Maldon & Tiptree, who play in the eight tier Isthmian League North Division, pushed their opponents from four leagues higher all the way.

Stephane Ngamvoulou forced a fine finger-tip save from Nick Townsend while Danny Parish volleyed another chance over the bar.

They were undone when former Grimsby Town forward Amond got on the end of substitute George Nurse's cross.

Amond has a knack of scoring in the FA Cup.

This was his third goal in this season's competition, and he also scored five times in the competition last season - including one against eventual winners Manchester City.

In 2017-18 Amond scored in the FA Cup fourth round against Tottenham as well.