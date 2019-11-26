Martin Harvey: Former NI and Sunderland player dies aged 78

Martin Harvey (second from right) played 34 times for Northern Ireland and scored three goals

Former Northern Ireland player and assistant manager Martin Harvey has died, at the age of 78.

Belfast-born Harvey played more than 300 matches in 13 years for Sunderland and represented his country 34 times.

Harvey was assistant manager to Billy Bingham at the 1982 World Cup in Spain and again in Mexico four years later.

He also had success as an assistant with Plymouth Argyle, twice becoming caretaker manager, and then with Raith Rovers.

A tough-tackling half-back, Harvey spent his entire playing career with Sunderland before being forced to hang up his boots at the age of 30 because of injury.

After retiring, he stayed on at Sunderland as a coach and had his testimonial match against Newcastle in 1975 before moving to Carlisle United as number two to Bobby Moncur.

Harvey followed Moncur to Plymouth in 1981, where he briefly took charge when the Scotsman left the club, and he was again appointed caretaker boss when Johnny Hore was dismissed.

After being an integral part of Northern Ireland's two World Cup campaigns in the 1980s, Harvey joined Jimmy Nicholl at Raith Rovers.

Nicholl and compatriot Harvey helped Rovers win the Scottish First Division in 1993 and 1995, with the League Cup victory over Celtic in 1994 another highlight of their time at the club.