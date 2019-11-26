Chris Beech: Carlisle United appoint former Rochdale coach as boss

Carlisle United have appointed former Huddersfield Town midfielder Chris Beech as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The ex-Rochdale assistant, 45, takes over at Brunton Park after Steven Pressley was sacked earlier this month.

His first game in charge of the League Two strugglers will be Saturday's FA Cup second-round tie at Forest Green.

"His enthusiasm when speaking to us was fantastic to see," chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club website.

"We're taking a new approach for the club in defining the position, with us in the past having appointed managers.

"We see the head coach role as being specific to the football department, from first team through to youth team.

"Chris will pick the team, coach the squad and organise the day-to-day routine as he prepares for each game."

Beech will work with the coaches who assisted Pressley during his 10 months in charge of the Cumbrians.

He spent 17 years in total at Rochdale, first as a player and then in a variety of coaching roles, including assisting Keith Hill for six years before leaving Dale in March this year.

Carlisle are five points above the relegation zone in 21st, with one win in their past eight league games.