Shoot-out, Jackie O's & beating Bayern - the story of Raith's League Cup win

Blaring 'Simply the Best' from the team bus. Gordon Dalziel's nose and Paul McStay's miss. Laughter in the Bayern Munich changing rooms.

Raith Rovers' 1994 League Cup win on penalties against Celtic ranks as one of the biggest cup upsets in Scottish football history, and earned the Kirkcaldy club a place in the Uefa Cup, where at one stage it looked possible they could knock out one of Europe's biggest clubs.

An epic match which finished 2-2 after 120 breathless minutes is only part of the story, as a First Division team of youngsters and journeymen assembled on a shoestring by Jimmy Nicholl piled more misery on Tommy Burns' Celtic, who were without a trophy in five seasons.

On the 25th anniversary of Rovers' finest triumph, BBC Scotland speaks to some of the main protagonists.

'We did some crazy things'

Under Nicholl's stewardship, Rovers were famous for their relaxed approach off the pitch, with drinking, golf and pranks forging an unrivalled team spirit. On one occasion, some members of the squad convinced a team-mate they had been offered a part in Scottish crime drama Taggart. It was all led by Nicholl, who was revered by his players.

Full-back Julian Broddle: "You wouldn't have got away with the stuff we did as a team, you'd go out into the town, and we'd go away to Ireland and play a bit of golf. We just did some crazy things. It was just basically taking the mickey out of each other. You'd order early room service for other team members. You'd get a knock on the door or a phone call saying you'd requested an early call to be woken up at 06:00. It was the usual rubbish, changing the numbers on the hotel room so they'd go to the wrong one. But when we needed to be serious we were serious. Without that, Raith Rovers wouldn't have had the success they had, it was the perfect combination."

Midfielder Danny Lennon: "Jimmy was larger than life, he was infectious, he always brought a smile, a great storyteller. He was a man that you went that extra yard for. You wanted to play for him. He built a good team with good experienced players that had brought him up through the lower divisions, had a little taste of the Premier League, then they got relegated."

Jimmy Nicholl was appointed Raith manager in 1990

'Rangers helped us with everything'

With the final taking place at Ibrox, the home of Celtic's city rivals, Rovers' pre-match routine of blaring Tina Turner's 'Simply the Best' from the team bus took on extra poignancy, given its long association with Rangers. And it was not the only help the Ibrox side gave them that day as a bag of studs was left to help them get to grips with the pitch and they were allowed to train on the surface beforehand. Then came Nicholl's pre-match speech...

Broddle: "Rangers helped us with everything, they couldn't do enough for us because they wanted to give us that opportunity. We were a tiny club compared to Celtic and we needed all the help we could possibly get. [Nicholl] got us in and gave this incredible speech. It was brilliant, [just saying] we've got a chance, we've got this far, why can't we beat Celtic? Yeah they're a massive club but on the day anybody can be beaten. It was a brilliant speech which inspired you."

Manager Jimmy Nicholl: "I don't think Celtic's form was great at the time, so we were going in confident, without being over confident, that we could make a game of it. If you are playing the Old Firm or top opposition you always try to protect the players because you don't want them getting a doing five or six nil, on that occasion, because it was a one-off game you think 'away you go lads'."

'I couldn't look during the shoot-out'

Gordon Dalziel nodded in the equaliser with four minutes left

Rovers got off to a dream start as Stevie Crawford put them ahead inside 20 minutes, only for Andy Walker to haul Celtic level 13 minutes later. With the match still level as full-time approached, Charlie Nicholas gave Celtic the lead, and BBC commentator Jock Brown said the strike would "surely have won the cup". But, just two minutes later, Gordon Dalziel bundled in a rebound with his nose, and when extra-time came and went, the match headed for penalties.

In the shoot-out, Jason Rowbotham calmly made it 6-5 to Raith Rovers, and then Celtic captain and icon Paul McStay stepped up. "Unthinkable surely for the captain to miss," was the commentary, but he did. Scott Thomson saved his effort.

Broddle: "I couldn't look, Dazza [Dalziel] couldn't either. You could just hear through the crowd if we'd scored or not. The final one, where McStay missed, I saw Jimmy Nic running out and I turned round and went running out and I was the first to grab him. We grabbed something, said something I can't remember and everyone started hugging everybody. It was just an incredible moment where you could see all those Raith Rovers fans. It was one of those moments that you've got to treasure forever."

Nicholl: "We practiced penalties for about two or three days just hoping we would be in that position, so they were all confident they could do it, and then you are just relying on them and relying on your goalkeeper. [It] was just sheer joy, because they have done it, they have achieved what they set out to achieve."

The celebrations

As the team bounded into the changing rooms to celebrate, they were joined by familiar faces. Rangers striker Ally McCoist and club legend John Greig offered their congratulations and Rangers-label champagne. From there, the party went back to the streets of Kirkcaldy, and the town's favourite nightclub, Jackie O's.

Broddle: "It was a fantastic journey back on the coach, fans were following us everywhere and it was just crazy - but in a brilliant way. Then we got to the hotel, and it was packed because hundreds of fans were trying to get in. You could go anywhere you wanted in Kirkcaldy, you could stay at anyone's house if you wanted to, "here's a beer'," you didn't have to take money because people would buy you drinks, it was always on the house for anybody to do with Raith Rovers."

Lennon: "I can remember my wife and everybody going into Jackie O's. We were close to the supporters. It was the longest party ever. I think it lasted a full two weeks, and that's no exaggeration."

Raith Rovers' players celebrate after McStay misses the decisive penalty for Celtic

'You could hear Rehhagel shouting - we just laughed'

Rovers' reward was not just a trophy but a place in the following season's Uefa Cup, where they would go on to meet eventual winners Bayern Munich. The German side - managed by Otto Rehhagel and littered with stars including Oliver Kahn, Jurgen Klinsmann and Lothar Matthaus - won the first leg 2-0 at Hibernian's Easter Road and were expected to comfortably ease through. But after Lennon's free-kick was deflected past Kahn, the comeback was on at half-time at the Olympic Stadium.

Bayern rallied after the break and won 2-1 thanks to goals from Klinsmann and Markus Babbel, but running the champions so close, given Rovers were a First Division side a year earlier, still ranks as an historic achievement, and capped a magnificent period for the Fife club.

Lennon: "To score a free-kick against Kahn, arguably the greatest goalkeeper in the history of football, was up there with the greatest moments of my playing career. It was a moment of shock, disbelief.

"It went all quiet and you could hear Rehhagel shouting 'Crawford, Lennon, Cameron, Dennis!' he was probably just telling them to get a bit closer and work harder. We couldn't believe the environment we found ourselves in.

"I think it was myself and big Shaun Dennis went on and got a wee tour of their bus [after the game], and they're all sitting there and getting injections of vitamins or something and then there's us getting on with bottles of beer. It was a whole different mindset."

Broddle: "We went in at half-time, you could hear their manager shouting. Jimmy Nicholl said "Listen, you can hear them shouting," in German, of course. Jimmy Nic just started his laughing his head off, and the rest of us just started laughing. I thought, 'we're beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Olympic Stadium and all these players play for France, Germany, and here's us laughing."

Nicholl: "I was very fortunate to be part of the club's history at that period of time. The amount off success that we had in such a short space of time was great and I keep saying the six happiest years of my life were spent there, there is no doubt."