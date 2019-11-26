Graham Potter: Brighton manager given contract extension to 2025

Graham Potter took over from Chris Hughton in May

Brighton manager Graham Potter has been given a two-year contract extension - six months after being appointed.

Potter, 44, joined in May from Swansea on a four-year deal until 2023.

The Seagulls are 12th in the Premier League after 13 games, three points below sixth place and five points above the relegation zone.

"We've been really pleased with the start Graham has made as head coach since joining us in the summer," chairman Tony Bloom said.

"I'm delighted he and his staff have committed to these new long-term contracts.

"Together with his backroom team, he has continued the club's progress of recent years and brought a different approach with a new style of play, which has been embraced by players and supporters alike."

Potter said: "I'm thrilled that the club have liked what they've seen so far, in a relatively short period of time, and have already shown an added confidence in what we are trying to do.

"I hope that this is just the start of what will be another successful period in our history, and I'm extremely grateful that the club have made this long-term commitment."