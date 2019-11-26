Max Taylor: Man Utd defender gets first senior call-up following chemotherapy

Max Taylor returned to training after getting the all-clear from medical staff

Manchester United defender Max Taylor has received his first senior call-up, 12 months after having chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer.

The 19-year-old has been named in a youthful squad for United's Europa League group game against Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Taylor only returned to training in September after getting the all-clear from medical staff.

United have already qualified for the knockout phase.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left most of his senior players in Manchester with James Garner, 18, Mason Greenwood, 18, and Dylan Levitt, 19, understood to be part of the United squad.

First-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna have also been excused the six-hour flight and will work with Solskjaer's squad before Sunday's Premier League encounter with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Nicky Butt, United's head of first-team development, will join Solskjaer on the trip to Astana.