Man Utd v Tottenham: Pick your Jose Mourinho all-time XI

Media playback is not supported on this device Jose Mourinho: Watch the new Tottenham head coach's classic moments

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho comes face to face with former employers Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

During his spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, Mourinho has coached some of the biggest names in world football to domestic and European success.

We want you to get your thinking caps on and pick your all-time Mourinho XI.

Select your line-up in your preferred formation and then share on social media using #bbcfootball.