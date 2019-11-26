Wednesday's gossip column: Nuno, Emery, Aubameyang, Sancho, Moyes, Sterling, Sane

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal manager. (Mail)

Arsenal staff believe manager Emery will be sacked, but he is still expected to be in charge for Thursday's Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Goal)

Failure to beat Frankfurt, and Norwich City on Sunday, will lead to Emery losing his job. (Express)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to move for Arsenal's 30-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Mirror)

Spanish champions Barcelona are leading the race to land Aubameyang. (Star)

Manchester United believe they remain the frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho next year. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Everton face a fight from West Ham to secure David Moyes as their next manager. (Mirror)

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodard says there was "a difference of opinion on one or two players" between the club and former manager Jose Mourinho. (Mirror)

England forward Raheem Sterling's new Manchester City contract could lead to the 24-year-old earning more than the £350,000-a-week deal signed by the club's current top earner Kevin de Bruyne. (Sky Sports)

The agent of City's German winger Leroy Sane has met with Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga champions will wait until the summer to sign the 23-year-old. (Goal)

Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are among the clubs competing to sign Peterborough United's 17-year-old English striker Ricky-Jade Jones. (Mail)

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is not an option for Bayern Munich, who will allow caretaker boss Hansi Flick to stay on until the end of the season. (Goal)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane remains desperate to sign Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, despite club president Florentino Perez offering instead to bring in Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, or Napoli's 23-year-old Spaniard Fabian Ruiz. (Mirror)

Real have no plans to sell Brazil forward Vinicius Junior, 19, despite a lack of first-team appearances over recent weeks. (Marca)

Champions League group stage permutations Who needs what to reach the Champions League knockout stage?

Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch is hopeful of keeping 19-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland at the club until at least the end of the season. (CNN, via Manchester Evening News)

But Manchester United are expected to launch their bid to sign Haaland when the transfer window reopens in January. (Times - subscription required)

Offers for Haaland are expected to start at around £60m - although the Norwegian's final price could rise to as much as £85m. (Sun)

Liverpool Under-23 coach Neil Critchley will take charge of the club's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa while manager Jurgen Klopp travels to Qatar for the Club World Cup. (Times - subscription required)

Tottenham have identified Schalke's German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, 23, as a potential target. (TalkSport)

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says the club are under no pressure to sell England midfielder Jack Grealish, 24. (Mail)

Arsenal are eyeing a January move for Nottingham Forest's 22-year-old English defender Joe Worrall. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are set to trigger 21-year-old Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah's one-year contract extension. (Sun)

Chinese electronics company Haier has denied it has agreed a £70m-a-year deal to become United's new shirt sponsors. (Mirror)

Rangers have ruled out selling Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 23, in the January transfer window amid interest from Leicester City. (Star)

Following his side's Champions League semi-final defeat by Liverpool last season, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 32, sent a WhatsApp message to Paris St-Germain's Brazil striker Neymar, 27, asking him to return to the Spanish club and "take my place" when he departs. (France Football - in French)

Barcelona's France forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, has admitted he does not yet understand the style of fellow attacking team-mates Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele following his summer move from Atletico Madrid. (Radio Montecarlo, via Sport)

Has Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed his new club? The former Manchester United and LA Galaxy striker, 38, has posted an image featuring his name on the back of of a Hammarby shirt on Twitter.