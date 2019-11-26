Dave King: Rangers' women should be best team in Scotland

Rangers finished a distant fourth in the SWPL this season

Rangers' women's team should strive to become Scotland's best, having been ignored like an "unwanted step-child" previously, says chairman Dave King.

Glasgow City won a 13th consecutive SWPL title last month, finishing 26 points and three places above Rangers.

Outgoing chairman King admits Rangers' team has been "neglected" since it was founded in 2008.

"I was genuinely astonished to understand what was going on with the women's team," King told Rangers TV.

"They were not only treated like an unwanted step-child but were effectively ignored. It wasn't even remotely the quality, the expectation and value system that we expect of Rangers.

"So I gave [women's football manager] Amy McDonald assurances that we want to see Rangers women's team being the best team in Scotland and we want them competing in Europe."

Rangers reached the Scottish Cup final in 2009 and 2010 and were runners up in the SWPL in 2014, but have yet to win a major title.

However King hopes he can lay the foundations for future league titles and European participation before standing down next year.

"We've given them a mandate in terms of player recruitment. They're going to have a massive overhaul of the squad," he said of Gregory Vignal's side.

"We're taking the women's football very, very seriously. It's expanding globally and I think it's going to be good for Rangers right across the club to have a strong women's football team.

"It may even be one of my legacies that I pushed that very, very hard and will continue to do so as a shareholder."