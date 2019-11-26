Champions League - Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow0B Leverkusen2

Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Line-ups

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 20IgnatjevBooked at 67mins
  • 5HöwedesBooked at 42mins
  • 14CorlukaBooked at 67mins
  • 31Rybus
  • 17ZhemaletdinovSubstituted forKulikovat 65'minutes
  • 6Barinov
  • 7Krychowiak
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 19Macedo Lopes

Substitutes

  • 3Idowu
  • 9Smolov
  • 18Kolomeytsev
  • 27Cerqueira Paim
  • 33Kvirkvelia
  • 69Kulikov
  • 77Kochenkov

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 3Retsos
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 18Wendell
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 10Demirbay
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 19Diaby
  • 9BaileySubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 45'minutes
  • 31Volland

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 8Bender
  • 13Alario
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 28Özcan
  • 36Lomb
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamLokomotiv MoscowAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Daniil Kulikov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.

Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Volland.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniil Kulikov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Panagiotis Retsos tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.

Attempt missed. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Panagiotis Retsos following a set piece situation.

Booking

Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Booking

Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Substitution

Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Daniil Kulikov replaces Rifat Zhemaletdinov.

Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Foul by Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Lokomotiv Moscow. Dimitri Barinov tries a through ball, but Éder is caught offside.

Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz following a set piece situation.

Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001001012
2Real Madrid42119547
3Galatasaray511318-74
4Club Bruges502329-72

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham421113947
3Red Star Belgrade4103313-103
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4310112910
2Shakhtar Donetsk412179-25
3Dinamo Zagreb41219725
4Atalanta4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42116427
3B Leverkusen520357-26
4Lokomotiv Moscow510449-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
