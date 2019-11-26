Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 20IgnatjevBooked at 67mins
- 5HöwedesBooked at 42mins
- 14CorlukaBooked at 67mins
- 31Rybus
- 17ZhemaletdinovSubstituted forKulikovat 65'minutes
- 6Barinov
- 7Krychowiak
- 11An Miranchuk
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 19Macedo Lopes
Substitutes
- 3Idowu
- 9Smolov
- 18Kolomeytsev
- 27Cerqueira Paim
- 33Kvirkvelia
- 69Kulikov
- 77Kochenkov
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 3Retsos
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 18Wendell
- 20Aránguiz
- 10Demirbay
- 38Bellarabi
- 19Diaby
- 9BaileySubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 45'minutes
- 31Volland
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 8Bender
- 13Alario
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 28Özcan
- 36Lomb
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Daniil Kulikov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Volland.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniil Kulikov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Panagiotis Retsos tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Attempt missed. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Panagiotis Retsos following a set piece situation.
Booking
Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Booking
Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Daniil Kulikov replaces Rifat Zhemaletdinov.
Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Foul by Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Lokomotiv Moscow. Dimitri Barinov tries a through ball, but Éder is caught offside.
Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz following a set piece situation.
Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi.