Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box.
Galatasaray v Club Bruges
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 22Ferreira FilhoBooked at 33mins
- 15Donk
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 55Nagatomo
- 10Belhanda
- 99LeminaBooked at 14mins
- 6Seri
- 89Feghouli
- 7Büyük
- 19Bayram
Substitutes
- 8Inan
- 34Kocuk
- 40Bayram
- 41Yardimci
- 46Guney
- 77Arslan
- 97Mor
Club Bruges
- 88Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro LourencoBooked at 31mins
- 44Mechele
- 17Deli
- 18RiccaBooked at 28mins
- 3Balanta
- 42DennisSubstituted forSchrijversat 58'minutes
- 26RitsSubstituted forde Ketelaereat 45'minutes
- 20Vanaken
- 11DiattaBooked at 66mins
- 80Openda
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 5Kossounou
- 14Okereke
- 16Schrijvers
- 22Horvath
- 35Tau
- 90de Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Attempt blocked. Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder Balanta.
Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omer Bayram (Galatasaray).
Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).
Mariano (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge).
Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Omer Bayram with a cross.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).
Jean Michael Seri (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Club Brugge. Clinton Mata tries a through ball, but Siebe Schrijvers is caught offside.
Offside, Club Brugge. Siebe Schrijvers tries a through ball, but Charles de Ketelaere is caught offside.
Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Lemina (Galatasaray).
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Siebe Schrijvers replaces Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.
Attempt saved. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray).
Foul by Federico Ricca (Club Brugge).
Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray).
Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).
Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray).
Attempt missed. Omer Bayram (Galatasaray) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Federico Ricca (Club Brugge).
Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Galatasaray. Younès Belhanda tries a through ball, but Sofiane Feghouli is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Éder Balanta.