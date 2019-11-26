Champions League - Group A
Galatasaray1Club Bruges0

Galatasaray v Club Bruges

Line-ups

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 22Ferreira FilhoBooked at 33mins
  • 15Donk
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 10Belhanda
  • 99LeminaBooked at 14mins
  • 6Seri
  • 89Feghouli
  • 7Büyük
  • 19Bayram

Substitutes

  • 8Inan
  • 34Kocuk
  • 40Bayram
  • 41Yardimci
  • 46Guney
  • 77Arslan
  • 97Mor

Club Bruges

  • 88Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro LourencoBooked at 31mins
  • 44Mechele
  • 17Deli
  • 18RiccaBooked at 28mins
  • 3Balanta
  • 42DennisSubstituted forSchrijversat 58'minutes
  • 26RitsSubstituted forde Ketelaereat 45'minutes
  • 20Vanaken
  • 11DiattaBooked at 66mins
  • 80Openda

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 5Kossounou
  • 14Okereke
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 22Horvath
  • 35Tau
  • 90de Ketelaere
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.

Attempt blocked. Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder Balanta.

Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omer Bayram (Galatasaray).

Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).

Mariano (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge).

Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Omer Bayram with a cross.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).

Jean Michael Seri (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Club Brugge. Clinton Mata tries a through ball, but Siebe Schrijvers is caught offside.

Offside, Club Brugge. Siebe Schrijvers tries a through ball, but Charles de Ketelaere is caught offside.

Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Lemina (Galatasaray).

Substitution

Substitution, Club Brugge. Siebe Schrijvers replaces Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.

Attempt saved. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray).

Foul by Federico Ricca (Club Brugge).

Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray).

Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).

Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray).

Attempt missed. Omer Bayram (Galatasaray) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Federico Ricca (Club Brugge).

Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Galatasaray. Younès Belhanda tries a through ball, but Sofiane Feghouli is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Éder Balanta.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001001012
2Real Madrid42119547
3Galatasaray511318-74
4Club Bruges502329-72

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham421113947
3Red Star Belgrade4103313-103
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4310112910
2Shakhtar Donetsk412179-25
3Dinamo Zagreb41219725
4Atalanta4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42116427
3B Leverkusen520357-26
4Lokomotiv Moscow510449-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories