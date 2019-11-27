Jose Mourinho: How social media reacted to Tottenham manager's home debut

Jose Mourinho embraces his players after his first home game as Tottenham manager

Jose Mourinho endured a bit of an emotional rollercoaster on his first home appearance as Tottenham boss, and social media enjoyed the ride.

Spurs, who needed to beat Olympiakos to be certain of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, found themselves 2-0 down within 19 minutes.

With the game seemingly slipping away, their new Portuguese manager was full of emotion and started to become animated on the touchline.

Here's how it unfolded, according to the fans...

6' Tottenham 0-1 Olympiakos

Youssef El-Arabi's low drive opens the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The visitors open the scoring in the sixth minute as Youssef El-Arabi's low drive beats goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from 25 yards...

Tony: Someone forgot to bring the bus.

Chris: New manager but same old problems for Spurs. Giving it away time after time at the back they still look so nervous.

Adam: It's already starting to fall apart for Mourinho. Didn't take long. He'll be gone by next summer

Baka: Mourinho needs money. Let's see how long this 90-day marriage with Levy lasts...

19' Tottenham 0-2 Olympiakos

Ruben Semedo doubles his side's lead

Ruben Semedo taps in from close range to double the visitors' lead and stun the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It went from bad to worse for Mourinho...

GG: If our defence was any good, Jose wouldn't have the job. Work to be done.

Bill: A Greek tragedy for the Spursy one!

Benhard: Strategic, Mourinho wants Man United in Europa league final.

29' Tottenham 0-2 Olympiakos (Eric Dier substituted)

Eric Dier makes way soon after Spurs go two behind

With his side two down, Mourinho takes action by taking off midfielder Eric Dier in the 29th minute. The Englishman is replaced by Christian Eriksen...

Gary: Half an hour into his home debut and Jose publicly digs out one of the players. Nothing changes with this man. Can't wait until he leaves our club.

Rachel T: Mourinho making a change that early will give the rest of the team a kick up the backside. No-one else will want to be hooked!

Rachel F: Bit harsh on Dier taken off so early. Even Phil Jones lasted until half-time on Sunday...

Tim: If Spurs' defence is anything to go by, Mourinho has gone from the Humble One to the Crumble One.

Craig: Mourinho out

45' Tottenham 1-2 Olympiakos

Dele Alli pulls one back before half-time

Spurs are handed a lifeline when Dele Alli pulls one back from close range just before the interval, after a horrendous error from Yassine Meriah...

Robbie: Lucky Jose... Lucky Spurs What a break for them both.

Tony: Santa making a guest appearance just then.

Wahl: Mourinho has inherited a poor squad from the last manager. As a Spurs fan, I am convinced that he will bring us success once he brings in his own signings.

50' Tottenham 2-2 Olympiakos

Harry Kane draws his side level in the second half

Who else? Harry Kane drags his side level with a sharp finish from close range as Spurs' fate is back in their hands. Did Mourinho's half-time team talk do the trick..?

Imran: Mourinho MAGIC!

Edward: Spurs drawing level can't hide that Mourinho has been saved an embarrassment by his world-class squad. Complacency will cost him against better opposition

Vin: Mourinho HAS to keep Eriksen at all costs. Single-handedly turned the game around.

Ash: Mourinho is in his second game in charge and people are already on his back. Football fans have zero patience.

73' Tottenham 3-2 Olympiakos, 77' Tottenham 4-2 Olympiakos

Harry Kane celebrates putting the game beyond Olympiakos' reach

Comeback complete. Serge Aurier scores to put Spurs ahead for the first time and Harry Kane heads in his second as last year's finalists seal their place in the last 16.

Rachel: I like this Jose 'we're gonna score one more than you' Mourinho.

Lillie: We just don't know when to give up

Romain: Tut tut tut! Where are the anti-Mourinho fans now?

Thaine: Jose saying you score 4 so we'll score 5! Like Kevin Keegan's Newcastle, maybe he really is a changed man? 'The entertaining one' dare I say it.

Craig: I've always said that Jose Mourinho was the man for the job

So his journey in Europe's elite club competition will continue, over to you Jose...