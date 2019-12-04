St Mirren v Motherwell
-
BBC coverage
How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|14
|12
|1
|1
|44
|8
|36
|37
|2
|Rangers
|14
|12
|1
|1
|43
|8
|35
|37
|3
|Aberdeen
|15
|8
|4
|3
|23
|17
|6
|28
|4
|Motherwell
|15
|8
|1
|6
|25
|22
|3
|25
|5
|Kilmarnock
|15
|6
|4
|5
|17
|17
|0
|22
|6
|Hibernian
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|27
|-4
|19
|7
|Livingston
|15
|3
|5
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|14
|8
|Ross County
|15
|3
|5
|7
|17
|34
|-17
|14
|9
|Hamilton
|15
|2
|6
|7
|15
|27
|-12
|12
|10
|Hearts
|14
|2
|5
|7
|15
|25
|-10
|11
|11
|St Mirren
|15
|3
|2
|10
|11
|21
|-10
|11
|12
|St Johnstone
|14
|2
|5
|7
|13
|33
|-20
|11
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland