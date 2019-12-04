Celtic v Hamilton Academical
Line-ups
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 13Bauer
- 6Bitton
- 35Ajer
- 3Taylor
- 8Brown
- 21Ntcham
- 42McGregor
- 17Christie
- 49Forrest
- 16Morgan
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 2Jullien
- 9Griffiths
- 11Sinclair
- 18Rogic
- 19Johnston
- 30Frimpong
Hamilton
- 31Southwood
- 2McGowan
- 26Stubbs
- 24Easton
- 3McMann
- 25Martin
- 13Gogic
- 28Smith
- 7Collar
- 11Miller
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 1Fon Williams
- 6Hunt
- 9Oakley
- 14Cunningham
- 17Beck
- 40Hamilton
- 99Ogboe
- Referee:
- Alan Muir