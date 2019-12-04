Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock19:45St Johnstone
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1412114483637
2Rangers1412114383537
3Aberdeen158432317628
4Motherwell158162522325
5Kilmarnock156451717022
6Hibernian154742327-419
7Livingston153571623-714
8Ross County153571734-1714
9Hamilton152671527-1212
10Hearts142571525-1011
11St Mirren1532101121-1011
12St Johnstone142571333-2011
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport