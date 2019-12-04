Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 6Berra
- 10Walker
- 11Mulraney
- 2Smith
- 51Hickey
- 14Naismith
- 12Whelan
- 8Clare
- 22Damour
- 26Halkett
Substitutes
- 15Wighton
- 18MacLean
- 19Ikpeazu
- 23Castro Pereira
- 25Brandon
- 40Irving
- 77Meshino
Livingston
- 30Sarkic
- 27Guthrie
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 10Sibbald
- 6Bartley
- 9Dykes
- 8Pittman
- 17Robinson
- 5Lamie
- 7Jacobs
- 11Lawless
Substitutes
- 1Stewart
- 4Lithgow
- 14Odoffin
- 19Erskine
- 20Souda
- 21McMillan
- 33Lawson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken