Southampton v Norwich City

Todd Cantwell has scored in Norwich's last two matches

TEAM NEWS

Southampton midfielder Soufiane Boufal aggravated a freak toe injury against Watford but he could again be named among the substitutes.

Stuart Armstrong remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Jannik Vestergaard is fully fit after illness.

Norwich midfielder Alex Tettey should be available after missing Sunday's draw with Arsenal for personal reasons.

But Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic are still battling respective groin and thigh injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Southampton and Norwich have each taken four points from their last two Premier League matches, but both remain in the bottom three.

The Saints are actually three points better off than they were at this stage last year, when Ralph Hasenhuttl was appointed manager. However, only Watford, who they defeated on Saturday, have won fewer matches this season.

Norwich have conceded 30 goals in the league, the second worst defensive record - behind Southampton.

So could this be a match with plenty of goals? One thing is certain: both teams are in desperate need of points, and to take them off a relegation rival would be immensely satisfying.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Two or three wins takes us up to the middle of the table, and we need to take as many points as possible this year and make sure we are in the best possible position for the second half of the season.

"Every manager has pressure. It is a marathon, not a sprint, and we know how to handle it."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke: "[Southampton] will be desperate to build some momentum after their first home win. They are on the up and will be aggressive and motivated. They are a good pressing team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams will want to build on their recent form, but I think they might have to settle for remaining unbeaten for a little bit longer.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v University Challenge star Bobby Seagull

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost just one of their past 13 home games against Norwich in all competitions (W8, D4), winning the last three in a row.

Norwich won the most recent Premier League meeting, in January 2016. They haven't won consecutive top-flight matches against Saints since 1992.

Southampton

Southampton are looking to claim back-to-back league wins for the first time since March.

Their victory over Watford ended an eight-match winless home run in the Premier League.

Saints have picked up twice as many points away from home as they have at St Mary's.

They have conceded a division-high 32 goals this season, and are yet to keep a clean sheet at their own ground.

Each of Southampton's last 10 Premier League goals have been scored by either Danny Ings or James Ward-Prowse.

Ings has scored in three successive league games - the last player to score in four consecutive appearances for the Saints was Jay Rodriguez in March 2014.

Norwich City